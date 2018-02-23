Pallavi Rao to play character with grey shades

Pallavi Rao, who has worked in shows like “Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi” and “Dhhai Kilo Prem”, will essay a character with grey shades in the show “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”. “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is a special show for me. I will be seen as Kullfi’s mami (aunty) and will have shades of grey which will be very interesting to watch,” Pallavi said.

The show will also feature actors Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand and Shruti Sharma, among others. “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala” will go on-air on March 19 replacing the current show “Ikyawann”. The upcoming show revolves around the musical journey of Kullfi who is chirpy and charming.