Pallavi Joshi finds short films interesting

Short films are coming into their own in the growing space of digital entertainment, says actress Pallavi Joshi. She feels the format has carved its own niche without being compared with a feature film, and that is a positive change towards great storytelling. Directed by Heena D’Souza, Pressure Cooker has not only received a positive response on the digital platform, but has also received a nomination at a mainstream awards show.

Asked if the inclusion of short films in mainstream Hindi film awards is a sign of validation to the format, Pallavi said, “Well, it is a positive sign. I am glad to see that short films are finding new space in entertainment business without being compared with feature films. This is new age entertainment where storytelling is celebrated with short films, web series, short video content and more.”

Pallavi finds the space of short films interesting, but she believes that one can add an entertainment value to any message for reaching out to the wider audience. “That is the power of short films. it is a genre where from 3 to 45 minutes, one can choose the length of a story to give out any message without being too direct about it.”