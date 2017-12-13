Palash Soni excited for release of his debut film ‘Journey Of Bangover’

Mumbai: Actor Palash Soni, who is debuting in Bollywood with upcoming films, ‘Journey Of Bangover’ is excited and waiting for his movie to release and hoping for some good projects to come ahead.

Taking with Free Press Journal, Palash Soni reveals about the character of his upcoming film Journey Of Bangover’. He says, “I’m playing a character of Ravi and he is an understanding, calm, bond maker, and decisive person. He understands the situation completely and take the best possible way out for any problem. He doesn’t take any decision which can cause harm to his friends or him. He is basically from the upper region of Uttarakhand and came to Dehradun for his college studies.”

He further talks about his journey while shooting the films, and says, “It was fun. We came through many hilly places including Devprayag, Rishikesh, Haridwar, etc and all the hilly destinations between Rishikesh and Devprayag. We used to travel 150 kms in a day for a single song chunk which was hectic as well as fun. Then we had our last schedule in Gurgaon in which we shot our love bite song with Sapna Chaudhary.”

When asked about any future projects has he signed, he added, “No movies signed as of now. Waiting for this movie to release and hoping for some good projects to come ahead but yes having some meetings lined up. Hope it goes well and I sign a good project soon.”

Talking about his personal life, Palash reveals, “I belong to Ujjain which is also known as the city of lord Shiva, Mahankaleshwar. My father is a businessman and everyone in my entire family is engaged in business only. It was hard for me to convince them to go in an entire different field but because of their supportive nature and love for me, they allowed me for this. I wanted to make my own identity in this world rather to just be called a father’s business taker.”

“I am an ambitious, self-made, work alcoholic but down earth person. I like to balance professional and family life. Professional life gives you exposure, confidence and sense of achievement. My favourite past time is watching movies, cooking, driving. I am crazy about bikes, cars and gymming. I am passionate about travelling and love to discover new things. I am an easy going person and don’t get easily disturbed by downs in my life,” he added.