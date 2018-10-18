Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi responds to Ali Zafar’s defamation notice

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi accused actor Ali Zafar of sexual harassment in April. Misha took to her Twitter account and narrated the horrifying incident she faced with Ali. However, Ali took this matter to court and filed a defamation case against Misha. And now the latest buzz is that Misha has responded to Ali’s legal notice and discharged all allegations of slander made by Zafar in his notice and has said that she will prove Zafar’s harassment with evidence and testimonies of several other women who have accused Ali of sexual misconduct.

“Meesha’s claims are the statement of truth, therefore it was her right under the law to file a complaint against Ali Zafar,” Shafi’s lawyer Ahmed Pansota said. “We have made it clear with our previous response that our client was harassed by Ali. So we’re sure to prove the same with evidences.” Shafi’s legal team told The Express Tribune

He added that they have attached testimonies of several women accusing Ali of sexual misconduct with their reply and the previous dismissal order by the ombudsman.

Zafar’s legal team representative, Ambreen Qureshi, commented her client hopes that justice prevails. “Thank God they have finally given the due respect to the law, this was their last chance given by the court.”

She continued, “Maligning my client without any proof is disgusting. Each and everyone involved in the conspiracy will soon be answerable. Court has been calling the defendant for months now. Let evidence show how mere allegations are not always true and not each and every woman is a victim – some are there to misuse the movement. I hope Meesha’s legal team would start using their work forum, that is courts, rather than Twitter for this case.”