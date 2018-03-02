Pakistan bans ‘Pari’, CBFC says it is against Islamic values

Often Indian films get banned in Pakistan and now it’s Anushka Sharma’s latest flick Pari which released world-wide on Friday, March 2 is banned in Pakistan. The reason behind the ban is that story, script, dialogues are against Islamic values, “Pari’s script, dialogues and storyline go against our Islamic values. The concepts within Islam have different ideologies about magic. This film stimulates the viewers in favour of black magic and promotes thoughts that are contradictory to our religion,” said a senior member of Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC), The Express Tribune reported.

The CBFC source further added, “None of the CBFC members are willing to give the film a certificate in any category and therefore, a ban has been implemented.” Speaking of the re-screening, the official added, “The distributors have a right of appeal and following said appeal, we will screen the film once again today, for review by the full board.”

A Pakistani theatre Nueplex Cinemas first broke the news in a Facebook post that the film is banned in Pakistan by Central Board of Film Censors.

Before Pari it was Akshay Kumar’s movie Padman which was banned in Pakistan, and list has more name in it. Talking about Pari, it has got overwhelming response from Bollywood celebrities and even Virat Kohli praised his wife Anushka for her good work. The movie is a horror flick and it has got good opening on the release date.