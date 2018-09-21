Pakhi movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Pakhi

Cast: Anamika Shukla, Sumeet Kant Kaul, Tanmanya Bali, Anmol Goswami, Pallavi Das, Netram Tiwari, Niranjan Singh, Komal Khanna

Director: Sachin Gupta

Rating: * ½

Yet another film about human trafficking, this ‘Pakhi’ is a desultory look at the flesh trade written and directed by noted, award-winning theatre director Sachin Gupta. Unfortunately, his cinematic skills are not as impressive.

Using theatrics as his narrative base, Sachin Gupta fashions a drama that is imbalanced by lack of dialogues and formless storytelling. Its also quite weird that the narrative wants to make the 10-year-old victim Pihu (Tanmanya Bali) as its protagonist while the title indicates allegiance to a side character who is equivalent to a brothel madam (Anamika Shukla).

The story is pretty much moth-eaten. Three siblings – a woman of fresh from an earthquake devastated marriage mandap, her teen brother Maulik (Anmol Goswami) and the 10-year-old Pihu are sold off into prostitution to Baali (Sumeet Kant Kaul), by their uncle. It’s obvious they don’t have any protectors and even the hardened prostitutes who themselves were victims at one time, hesitate to go against Baali’s dictum.

Sumeet Kant Kaul plays-off his own self-importance in an effort to lend Baali menace and heft. His over-zealous attempts at flaring his nostrils and emanating evil look so cartoonish that it’s laughable. Sachin Gupta’s narrative exposes his limited grasp of the cinematic medium. His attempt to be unique by limiting dialogues and repeating action makes the narrative inchoative, incoherent and a tiresome bore. It’s also quite impossible to feel anything for the victims because they don’t even try to escape when the offer is made by Pakhi. Lack of craft in all aspects is a sore-point here!