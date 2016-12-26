Painter loses life on the set of Padmavati

Despite working with high standard safety measures, a painter on the set of Padmavati, met with an accident and passed away yesterday. Amit Ray and Subrata Chakraborty, the Art Directors on the film said, “Padmavati’s sets are completely equipped with the best security measures, this includes workers wearing belts, helmets and harness, despite all of this, no one could foresee such a rare occurrence and unfortunate accident.”

The painter, working on a set under construction in Film City, fell off the scaffolding when he was climbing down for the lunch break. Despite all effort, he could not be saved and the entire unit is in grief and is praying for his departed soul.

A spokesperson from Bhansali productions expressed grief on the death on the set of Padmavati. She said, “What took place was extremely unfortunate and completely unforseen. We are making every effort to facilitate everything with the authorities. Our support and prayers are with deceased’s family in this time of grief.”