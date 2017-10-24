Padmavati’s first song Ghoomar song to be out tomorrow

New Delhi: The posters and trailer of ‘Padmavati’ have already created quite a stir among fans and now the first song of the much-anticipated film is set to be released tomorrow.

The makers have revealed that the first song from the movie, which will be launched tomorrow, will see Deepika perform ‘Ghoomar’.

They tweeted, “From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow.”

From graceful expressions to rhythmic spins, here are some interesting Ghoomar facts. #GhoomarOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/DhPvKPvtIN — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) October 24, 2017

In a photo, the makers also shared an interesting fact about the dance that is performed by Rajput women on all auspicious occasions.

The movie will see Deepika Padukone play the character of Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor will portray the role of her husband Maha Rawal Ratan Singh, while Ranveer Singh will be seen as the antagonist Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati’ is slated to hit theatres on December 1.