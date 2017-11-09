‘Padmavati’ yet to be submitted for certification: CBFC member

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s upcoming magnum opus “Padmavati“, which is set for a December 1 release, has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), for clearance, a board member said. Under CBFC guidelines, a film has to be submitted for certification 68 days before its release.

Talking about “Padmavati”, the member, who did not wish to be named, told PTI, “It has not come to us. We will see (what to do with the certification) whenever it does.” The time limit for the first step of certification — submission to the examining committee — is 68 days, he said. Meanwhile, sources close to the makers of “Padmavati” said the certification “is in process”. But they did not elaborate further.

The film features Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The period drama has been mired in controversy even before its release, with the distributors in Rajasthan refusing to buy the rights of the film in the wake of trouble from various Rajput groups, who have accused Bhansali of “distorting historical facts”. Rajasthan BJP MLA and erstwhile Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari has also joined in the chorus against the film.

Earlier this year, fringe group Rajput Karni Sena vandalised the sets of the film in Jaipur and roughed up the director. They also destroyed the sets in Kolhapur and set costumes on fire. Last month, its members destroyed a ‘rangoli’ created at a Surat mall for “Padmavati” promotions and threatened further disruption. Bhansali and his team have repeatedly assured the opponents that there are no romantic scenes between Deepika and Ranveer in the film.

The Karni Sena has allegedly threatened to burn the theatres if the film is played in cinema halls before it is shown to them.