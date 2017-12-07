Padmavati vs Kaalakaandi: Why Saif Ali Khan is worried about Kaalakaandi release date
Mumbai: The uncertainty over Padmavati release date has left Saif Ali Khan worried over his film ‘Kaalakaandi’, which will going to release on January 12. It is being reported that the film might clash with Padmavati.
Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai daily, “If Padmavati comes in, we will think of shifting our release date. I hope we don’t have to do that. Kaalakaandi is a film I am proud of.”
He also added, “It would have been nice to see Kaalakaandi releasing with Padmavati, as it shows that we have a film industry, which makes different kinds of movies. Recently, we saw Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing on the same day and both films did well. Personally, I feel it’s a good time to have films releasing alongside one another. But filmmakers are wary about it and you need to take that into consideration.”
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’ has run into controversy over an alleged love-making scene between Rani Padmavati and Khilji. According to reports, there is no love-making scene between them. Karni Sena had warned Bhansali that if the film releases, theatres will be vandalised.