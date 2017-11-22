JUST ARRIVED
Padmavati Row: Twinkle Khanna takes a dig at miscreants; hopes Padmavati to be the biggest hit ever!
It’s strange to see how since Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s film Padmavati was announced, it has faced a lot of troubles. Currently, the film is facing a lot of backlash from fringe groups and politicians who have announced a bounty on Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides, they also want the film to be banned. While the chaos around the film continues, actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has taken sly digs at the miscreants.
A few days ago, Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu announced a bounty on Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Taking a dig at the chief, she tweeted saying, “The nation wants to know-Is this 10 cr beheading fee inclusive of GST?”
Then, Twinkle Khanna wrote that she hopes Padmavati releases and becomes the biggest hit ever so that it is a befitting reply to these people announcing threats publicly. She wrote, “And as far as #Padmavati is concerned I wish it is the biggest hit ever as that would be the befitting rejoinder to all these loony threats!”
The makers have voluntarily decided to postpone the release of the film. The Supreme Court has also dismissed a plea filed by advocate M.L. Sharma on Monday to put a stay on the release. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati is a period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.