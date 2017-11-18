Padmavati Row: TV stars support Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s on Padmavati

Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film has been mired in controversies for almost a year now but the controversies have escalated massively in the last one month. With organisations threatening to the director and the actors, the film is facing a lot of protests around the country. The film is scheduled to release on December 1. After Various Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar and many others, have come forward in support on Bhansali’s Padmavati. Now the telly town shows support to Bhansali.

Aly Goni: I support Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Also I cant be judgemental till the time I complete watching it out. Padmavati as it hasn’t released in the theaters and the way controversies are making noise is kind funny. Films are made to educate people with the help of entertainment. And we have our law and order to see its productivity. So why violence is required!

Suyyash Rai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies never have disgusting content. I have immense respect for him as he brings out the best in his film. They are productive and entertaining. Keeping in mind about his previous releases. We should get a sense that he cannot portray anything wrong. And above all censor board is here to look after. Such controversies are just unwanted violence.

Tanya Sharma: I support the film maker as I have grown up enjoying his work. He makes film so beautifully. Padmavati will also do really good as the promo suggests. Controversies are trend now. So we should not give them that importance.

Piyush Sahdev: I feel some groups exist to create violence. The movie is yet not released how can we talk about its content or be judgemental. I think its not our work, there are laws and order to protect the beauty of our history.

Sofia Hayat: People need to chill out. Film makers should enjoy the freedom to express opinion by their films. Without having a watch we cant judge. Every story has a different angle and the truth is not fully known by mankind. You cannot be upset about others actions.

Puru Chibber: I believe when censor board is doing their work and till now they have never disappointed us then what is the use of such controversies. Sanjay sir makes very beautiful and nice films.

Mahika Sharma: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film does wonder. Padmavati will do it too. As after watching the trailer our expectations are high. People are simply creating ruckus as how could they judge it without watching. It is yet to release.

Amrapali Gupta: Bhansali has always impressed the audience with his work. And the promos of his upcoming ‘Padmavati’ gives us the same hope. I think protest are not required as we should trust our government on that. Movies are only permitted to release after their approval.