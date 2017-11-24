Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GST
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#RobertMugabe
Home / Entertainment / Padmavati row: This is what Baahubali Prabhas has to say on the controversy

Padmavati row: This is what Baahubali Prabhas has to say on the controversy

— By Salman Khan | Nov 24, 2017 04:10 pm
FOLLOW US:

Padmavati controversy is making headlines every day. Huge protests could be seen against the film. But, the film industry is in support of the movie, and stars like Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Bhumi Padnekar and many other stars have shown concern and commented on the issue. Recently, the Baahubali actor was dragged in the controversy, but actor kept silent on it.

If reports are to be believed, then the actor was approached by the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha to condemn Padmavati and wanted him to make a statement that the film has distorted history. According to the report of India Today, the Kshatriya Sabha tried its best to get the actor speak on its behalf. But they could not convince him. It seems that Prabhas, who is a Kshatriya himself, does not want to get caught between his community and the industry which he works in.

Also Read: Padmavati insured for Rs 140 crore; to get Rs 80 crore if the screening gets affected

And reports also says that he was advised by his uncle Krishnam Raju to stay away from the stir and not to comment on this issue. Talking about Padmavati, the British board has cleared the movie and it can be released on December 1, but the makers want the movie to be released in India first.


 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK