Padmavati row: People should not have preconceived notions, says Rajkummar Rao

New Delhi: Amid the protests over the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed “Padmavati“, actor Rajkummar Rao today said people should not have preconceived notions about a film without watching it. “We should not have preconceived notions about any film before seeing it. We have a government certified body — the CBFC — which is responsible for passing the film,” Rajkummar said. “Once you see a film — I don’t mean only Padmavati — you often find there’s no distortion of facts (or history) as is alleged,” he added.

The actor was speaking at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards. Various Rajput groups and political leaders have accused Bhansali of distorting history in the movie by using a romantic dream sequence between the Rajput queen Padmini and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, a claim repeatedly denied by the filmmaker.

The Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh film was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The makers have deferred the release till they receive a certificate from the CBFC. They recently applied for a 3D certification.