Padmavati row: Movie release postponed; BJP officials increase the reward for heads of Deepika and Bhansali

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming movie ‘Padmavati‘, which has been mired in a slew of controversies over its storyline and concept, have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances.

The movie was scheduled to release on December 1. The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had not received a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The new release date of Padmavati is yet to be announced. Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind the movie, took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the development.

The press note tweeted by Viacom18 read: “Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted filmmakers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful Cinematic masterpiece in ‘Padmavati that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory.”

“The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country’s story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film,” it added.

“We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course,” the note concluded.

The CBFC had been upset with the movie’s team for their alleged screening of the movie even before a clearance. CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi told ANI, “It is disappointing that the film ‘Padmavati’ is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film.”

The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Earlier, following Shri Rajput Karni Sena‘s threat to harm Deepika Padukone for allegedly portraying a demeaning image of Rajputi women in the movie, the Chatriya Samaj in Uttar Pradesh announced a reward of Rs 5 crore to anyone beheading Padmavati’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the actress.

The reward was later increased to Rs 10 crore on Sunday by Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana’s BJP Chief Media Coordinator. Also, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani requesting her to defer the release of the movie until some changes were made to it.