Padmavati row: Karni Sena honours Shatrughan Sinha for his stand on Padmavati and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmavati controversy has now been taking many twists and turns day-by-day. However, recently when Shatrughan Sinha was honoured by Karni Sena, the controversy took another turn. Yes, reportedly actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has been honoured by Shri Rajput Karni Sena for commenting on Padmavati and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Well, when he was asked about Padmavati controversy, he had posted a couple of tweets on his Twitter account. He had wrote, “As Padmavati becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary @SrBachchan, most versatile @aamir_khan & most popular @iamsrk have no comments..& how come our I&B Minister or our most popular Hon’ble PM (according to PEW) are maintaining stoic silence. High time!”

This tweet made Karni Sena happy as they finally got someone from the film fraternity who opposed Padmavati openly. Thus, they honoured Shatrughan Sinha for his comment. Moreover, he has revealed his point of view regarding the controversy, saying, “As for me, I would and should speak on Padmavati issue only after the “great filmmaker, producer S.L.Bhansali speaks up. I speak only when I am spoken to and I will speak keeping in mind the interests of the filmmaker as well as the sensitivity, valour, loyalty of the great Rajputs.”

As we all know that SRK, Aamir and other stars had come out to support Padmavati. However, this honour to Shatrughan Sinha from Karni Sena clearly states that Bollywood is also divided into two parts.