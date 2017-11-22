Padmavati Row: I am 200% with the film, says Ranveer Singh

Mumbai/Gorakhpur: ‘‘I am 200% behind this film,” actor Ranveer Singh has said about Padmavati in which he plays the main protagonist Khilji. His co-star Deepika Padukone had ignited a major row recently by asserting that the opposition to the film is a sign that the nation is regressing.

Singh said that he has been asked not to say anything about the movie but he was “200 per cent” behind director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But even as Ranveer shared his deep affection for the movie, Yogi Adityannath vent spleen and said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is no less guilty than those issuing threats to actors in the film. He further accused the film-maker of “habitually playing with public sentiments”.

The chief minister asserted that if there has to be any action, then “it will be against both the sides’’. His remarks came after chief ministers of BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh voiced concern over the movie and were joined by their Punjab counterpart Capt Amarinder Singh of the Congress who said cinematic licence does not give anyone the right to twist historical facts.

The Uttar Pradesh government, too, has said it will not allow the movie’s release until certain “controversial portions” are removed. “No one has the right to take the law into his own hands, whether it is Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else,” Adityanath asserted.

Bhansali, who has been under attack over his depiction of Rajput queen Padmavati, has maintained that there is nothing objectionable and that he has been careful in portraying the valour and sacrifice of the queen.

Earlier, there was a controversy over the title of Bhansali’s move ‘Ram Leela’ which was subsequently changed to “Goliyon ki rasleela: Ram-Leela”.

On threats being issued to eliminate actors, Adityanath said, “Everyone should respect the feelings of each other. And I feel that if everyone has good thoughts and intentions, there would be amity in society.”

The film is based on Rajput queen Padmavati. Historians are, however, divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said the “legendary queen” had sacrificed her life instead of surrendering before the Mughals and made a place for herself in history.

“Islamic invaders created a lot of mayhem in the country. The ‘Rani’ burnt herself alive in ‘Jauhar’ for her ‘satitva’ (pride) and dignity,” Maurya had said.

In a letter to I & B secretary, the state’s Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar had said that the Censor Board should be apprised of the public resentment over the alleged distortion of facts in the movie. It noted that the strong protests by these organisations, which were demanding banning of the screening of the movie, was creating law and order problems.