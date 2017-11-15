Padmavati Row: Director has right to creative freedom, says Neil Nitin Mukesh

Udaipur: Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh today came out in support of the controversy-mired film “Padmavati“, underscoring a director’s right to creative freedom. “It (film) is a fiction and the audience is intelligent enough to judge the movie. The entire film crew works hard to showcase their art, and the director has the right to present his perception and creativity before the audience. There should be freedom of speech and creativity,” he said.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of an event here, the 37-year-old Bollywood actor hoped that the upcoming period-drama, slated to release on December 1, hit the screens and people get to watch it. “As an artist, I would like that no other artist suffers losses,” he said.

The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has drawn flak from various quarters for allegedly distorting historical facts. The film has Deepika Padukone essaying the role ‘Padmavati’. It also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.