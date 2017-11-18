Free Press Journal
Padmavati Row: Censor board sends movie back to Bhansali and co

— By FPJ Bureau | Nov 18, 2017 08:19 am
Mumbai: It seems Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati — which has run into rough weather with the Karni Sena threatening to scuttle its release – is unlikely to get a censor board certificate by December 1 as the screening committee of the Censor Board of Film Certification, popularly also called the censor board, has sent the movie back to the makers as the application for the certification was “incomplete”.

It is understood that the board will see the movie once the application is complete. The film was submitted for the censor board’s approval only Friday. As per norms, the Censor Board can take 61 days for a decision on a film’s certification.

The source, however, refused to divulge details of the “deficiency in the application” on account of which the movie was returned to the makers for rectification


 When asked about the date for screening of the film, the source said, “When it comes back to us we will put it in the queue and see when the turn comes; there will be no exception in the case of ‘Padmavati’.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, confirmed the development. “That’s true. But the film is with the CBFC, it is merely a minor technical issue. Nothing stops them from seeing the film, if they want,” he told PTI.

