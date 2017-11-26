Padmavati Row: Bombay to Bandit Queen, 6 controversial films that might not have released in today’s times
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’ has run into major controversy over an alleged lovemaking scene between Allaudin Khilji and Rani Padmini. Karni Sena held massive protests against the film, and last year in Rajasthan, even burnt the set of the film, apart from attacking the Bhansali. Latest report is that due to lack of documents, Padmavati’s release date has postponed, and recently a body was recovered on Nahargarh Fort with the message ‘Padamvati ka Virodh’.
There have been rewards worth some crores placed on the heads of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali even as some of the senior editors has said that there is no love making scene between Khilji and Padmavati in the movie.
This is not first film based on real-life incident or sensitive topic to have run into trouble. Over the last three decades, a number of movies based on caste, religion, sexuality and others have courted controversy. Take a look at some
Bombay
Bombay was a highly sensitive film because it shows a relationship between Hindu boy and Muslim girl. In today’s date, this kind of movie would have found it very difficult to hit the theatres. People may say that the coming generation could be destroyed with such kind of films. In those days, movie was in controversy, but it was still released, and the story and songs were praised by the audience.
Black Friday
Black Friday, helmed by Anurag Kashyap is based on Black Friday – The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, a book by Hussain Zaidi about the 1993 Bombay bombings, following the 1992-93 riots, in which many people had died. The story portrayed the Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim angle. It seems difficult that the film could have been released under present circumstances.
Bandit Queen
Bandit Queen is a biopic of Phoolan Devi, the story was covered in the book India’s Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by author Mala Sen. The film shows the journey of Phoolan Devi — a woman’s rape has been depicted in the film. Apart from this, the atrocities of Thakurs towards people of lower caste have been shown. Might have been too sensitive to release in ‘modern’ times.
Mughal-E-Azam
Mughal-E-Azam is an epic historical drama helmed by K Asif, starring Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. The film portrays the love of a Hindu Anarkali and Shahzada Salim. Their love story became history, when Akbar ordered the army to entomb Anarkali alive in a wall, and she happily got walled up herself. Too controversial for today’s times.
Kamasutra
‘Kamasutra’. The name is enough perhaps for the film to be banned. Mira Nair’s film was objected to back in the 1990s, and would surely have found lot of protesters in the current scenario.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili
The film came into dispute not only because of Mandakini’s semi-nude scene, but because of the name itself. First is ‘Ram’ and another is ‘Ganga”. Remember Ram Leela faced the controversy. The titled called ‘Ganga Maili’ whereas Ganga River is worshipped. So this clearly might not have been allowed to release without trouble.