Padmavati Row: Bombay to Bandit Queen, 6 controversial films that might not have released in today’s times

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmavati’ has run into major controversy over an alleged lovemaking scene between Allaudin Khilji and Rani Padmini. Karni Sena held massive protests against the film, and last year in Rajasthan, even burnt the set of the film, apart from attacking the Bhansali. Latest report is that due to lack of documents, Padmavati’s release date has postponed, and recently a body was recovered on Nahargarh Fort with the message ‘Padamvati ka Virodh’.

There have been rewards worth some crores placed on the heads of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali even as some of the senior editors has said that there is no love making scene between Khilji and Padmavati in the movie.

This is not first film based on real-life incident or sensitive topic to have run into trouble. Over the last three decades, a number of movies based on caste, religion, sexuality and others have courted controversy. Take a look at some