Padmavati row: Ashoke Pandit, Bhandarkar condemn protests, threats

Mumbai: In the wake of the ongoing ruckus over the upcoming movie, ‘Padmavati’, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit have come forward in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s support.

Reacting to the physical threats that have been issued to the makers, Madhur Bhandarkar said violence of any kind was condemnable, adding the CBFC should watch the movie and decide if the movie had anything objectionable.

Bhandarkar told ANI, “We absolutely condemn such act, any kind of violence in the theatre. I feel the film should be passed by the censor board, as it is a constitutional body and it has people from different walks of life, who have the knowledge of exactly what is there in the movie.”

The ‘Indu Sarkar’ helmer also recalled the hardships he had to face at the time of the release of his movie ‘Indu Sarkar’, following which he had to change the dialogues, and certain scenes.

Ashoke Pandit noted that such threats were a form of terrorism towards the creative fraternity of this country.

“I strongly feel that the whole entertainment industry is under siege today. We are being terrorised, we are being accused, we are being beaten and threats are being issued to the creative people of the country. The film industry is being told you cannot think on your own. It is a form of terrorism, cultural terrorism. I strongly condemn the entire attitude of the so called protectors of the Rajput culture,” Pandit told ANI.

He also said that the silence of the system and all the political parties seems to be more demeaning than all that has been happening.

Pandit noted, “We are under fear and somewhere I feel the silence of the system is more demeaning. Had any common man used such language against Bhansali or Deepika Padukone, that person would have been behind the bars.”

The filmmaker also appealed to the system, to take a strict action against such people who have taken law in their own hands.

It should be noted that the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) on Tuesday thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for providing police protection to ‘Padmavati’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a letter written by the President of IFTDA Ashoke Pandit, he expressed gratitude for providing police protection to esteemed member director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.