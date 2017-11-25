Padmavati: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Khilji’ character was offered to this actor
Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is grabbing all the wrong attention due to the controversy surrounding Padmavati. On the other side, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie, but due to incomplete papers, the release date has been postponed from December 1.
According to a new revelation, Ranveer Singh’s role of Allaudin Khilji was first offered to Singham actor Ajay Devgn, SpotboyE reported.
Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). According to the report, the actor-director duo even had two meetings to discuss the role. But, due to lack of time, Ajay refused the historical saga as Padmavati had a long shoot schedule, and Ajay would have had to invest one full year in the film.
Also Read: Padmavati Controversy: Film and TV industry to hold 15-minute ‘blackout’ on Nov 26 in support of the film
Just imagine, Ajay Devgn as Khilji?
Padmavati stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.