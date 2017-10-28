Padmavati: Meet Anupriya Goenka, first wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor)

Mumbai: The first song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmavati’, which was released on Wednesday got praise for its costume, dance, lyrics, and music.

Actor Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini looked ethereal and aced the Rajasthani folk dance ghoomar moves. Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh also looked every bit royal.

But in the song, the eye-grabber was the other Rani, sitting in the middle of the row. We were wondering, who the other woman was, looking very pretty, sitting like a queen herself.

And she is none other than Ratan Singh’s first Rani Nagmati, played by Anupriya Goenka.

The fan page of Bhansali has confirmed that, she is first wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh. Presenting #AnupriyaGoenka as #RaniNagmati

First wife of #MaharawalRatanSingh @shahidkapoor #Padmavati #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ShobhaIyerSant

As per history, Ratan Singh had two wives, Nagmati and Padmavati. According to the ghoomar song, you can assume that there are undercurrents of hate and insecurity between two ladies.

Some interesting facts of Anupriya Goenka:

Anupriya Goenka has portrayed a lesbian character in India’s first ever lesbian ad for an ecommerce brand.

