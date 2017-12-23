Padmavati: Here’s how playing Alaudin Khilji affected Ranveer Singh in real life
Ranveer Singh would find it hard to live down the vile image of a violent invader Alaudin Khilji whom he will be seen playing in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati‘. The actor goes at his diabolic character’s unscrupulous hijinks with the relish of a carnivore attacking a juicy mutton leg.
So complete was Ranveer Singh’s transformation into an evil force that the actor’s entire behavioural pattern began to change. “On location and on the sets Ranveer grew rude, withdrawn, abrupt in his responses to even the director Sanjay Bhansali. The fact that he was not allowed to communicate with his close friend and alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone made it worse. He was cranky and unfriendly,” says a source.
This was when it was suggested that Ranveer Singh consult a therapist. “The evil that Ranveer was portraying in Padmavati really affected his personality. And a suggestion was made that he see a therapist. Ranveer considered the suggestion but ultimately decided to sort out the chaos in his mind space on his own. He’s out of it now. But Ranveer has sworn never to play a villain again. At least not for a very long time.”