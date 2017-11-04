Padmavati: Have Ranveer Singh and girlfriend Deepika Padukone parted ways?
Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reportedly broken up their four year relationship. Deepika Padukone currently promoting their film ‘Padmavati’. During the HD trailer launch of Padmavati, only Deepika was present at an event. Ranveer and Shahid has not started to promote the film.
According to Bollywood Life reports, a source reveals that, “Both Ranveer and Deepika’s focus is only on Padmavati right now so even if they are facing differences, it’s all in connection with the film. They are having little arguments over the way the film is being promoted and how Deepika’s going solo. But nothing beyond that or anything personal.”
Earlier, the couple also shut down the previous reports of break up. Ranveer and Deepika began dating during the shoot of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.Ranveer and Deepika began dating during the shoot of their 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.
Ranveer’s recent tweet about being “stung by a bee” too is speculated to be in connection with his fallout with Deepika. He tweeted, “Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier today thought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha. In other firsts, it’s also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I’m done.”
Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I’m seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier todaythought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
In other firsts, it’s also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I’m done.
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017
Padmavati is a epic periodic film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s, its a story of Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini and Allaudin Khilji. Khilji fell in love with Rani Padmini and all the war started between Ratan Singh and Khilji.
The film set to hit theatre on December 1, 2017