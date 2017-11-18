Padmavati Controversy: xXx costar Ruby Rose comes out in supports of Deepika Padukone
Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Ruby Rose has come out in support of Deepika Padukone amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her upcoming film “Padmavati”. Deepika, who plays the titular role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, has received threats from Rajput Karni Sena with one of its leaders warning her against “inciting” sentiments.
“I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage.
I am in shock at reading what my dear friend is going through but in absolute awe of her strength and courage. Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know. https://t.co/wrEaO9WZA0
— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) November 18, 2017
“Deepika you are one of the strongest women I know,” Rose, who appeared alongside Deepika in the “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, tweeted.
Following the threats, the Mumbai Police has tightened Deepika’s security.
Meanwhile, the film has been sent back to the makers by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the application for the certification was “incomplete”.