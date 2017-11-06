‘Padmavati’ Controversy: Rajasthan Home Minister warns of action against those trying to disturb law-and-order

Udaipur: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria today said appropriate action would be taken if anyone tried to disturb law-and-order in the state during the release of Hindi film ‘Padmavati‘, which has courted controversy. He, however, added that if the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, had any objectionable content, it should be removed as Rajput queen Padmavati was an icon of India.

“If anyone tries to disturb law-and-order, appropriate action will be taken. Issues can be sorted out through talks and if there is any objectionable content in the film, it should be removed,” Kataria told reporters here when asked about the threats of protests by Rajput outfits if the film was released in the state.

The BJP leader said Rani Padmavati should not be seen from a caste viewpoint. “Rani Padmavati is an icon of the country and if there is anything insulting (about her) in the film, it should be corrected,” he added. Meanwhile, a letter issued by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) yesterday, in reference to a letter from the superintendent of police (SP), had created a confusion as to whether there was a ban on the film’s release in Udaipur.

The SP, however, clarified later that there was no such ban. “No ban has been imposed on the film in Udaipur and there is no such direction,” SP Rajendra Prasad said. Members of the Rajput community have been protesting against ‘Padmavati’, while accusing Bhansali of distorting historic facts about Rani Padmavati of Chittorgarh.

The film is set to hit the screens across the country on December 1.