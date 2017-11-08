‘Padmavati’ Controversy: Protest in Rajasthan creates major threat among film distributors
Film distributors in Rajasthan are now reportedly in a major threat of protest in the state for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Padmavati which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. As per the reports, film distributors of Rajasthan are not ready to buy the theatrical rights as they fear of suffering loss due to the protest for Padmavati.
Well, Padmavati is undoubtedly one of big budget Indian films and the most hyped film after Baahubali: The Conclusion. Thus, the demand for its theatrical rights is very much. However, due to ongoing protest in Rajasthan, the distributors are very much scared to buy Padmavati’s rights for the state. Some of the distributors are urging the producers to put an end to the controversy surrounding Padmavati.
In a statement to IANS, Raj Bansal, a leading film distributor and multiplex owner, said, “I can talk about my company… We will not like to buy the distribution rights of the film till the controversy is resolved.” Moreover, another distributor said, “No one would like to be part of controversy… So I would not like to buy the distribution rights.”
Apparently, the Padmavati controversy was started by Sri Rajput Karni Sena and Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha who think that historical facts have been distorted in Padmavati. Reportedly, they are demanding the makers to screen Padmavati for historians and intellectuals before its release. Padmavati deals with the story of Rani Padmini, the legendary Mewar queen and wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh from Chittor, Rajasthan.