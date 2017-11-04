‘Padmavati’ Controversy: Bandh observed in Chittorgarh against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Jaipur: A bandh was observed in Chittorgarh today in protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Padmavati”. Markets remained closed for the day as various social and traders’ organisations supported the protest. A large procession from Chittorgarh’s Padmavati Jauhar Kund passed through the city roads with women holding placards which said ‘Stop insulting culture’, ‘Declare Bhansali a traitor’ and ‘Hindustan will not tolerate insult of women’.

“The protest was called on by Jauhar Smriti Samiti of Chittorgarh and I was invited as a guest. Markets remained voluntarily shut and a large number of people came out on roads to protest against ‘Padmavati’,” said patron of Sri Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Kalvi. He said that meetings of Sri Rajput Karni Sena are scheduled in Ahmedabad and Lucknow on November 12 and 19.