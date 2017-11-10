Padmavati: Amidst row, makers release Shahid Kapoor’s royal look a Maharawal Ratan Singh

Mumbai: The makers of Padmavati have release a new poster of Maharawal Ratan Singh aka Shahid Kapoor today in Mumbai.

The poster of Shahid Kapoor shows Ratan Singh sitting on a sinhasan and shows his fierce face. He was clad in a voilet and golden attire, the actor looking more royal than ever. He is seen seated like a Maharaja on his throne.

Some days before Shahid had commented, saying that, “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’, apparently hinting that his side is yet to be shown.

The Bhansali Production FC shared a pic on Instagram along with the caption, Royal 👑 International Poster of @shahidkapoor as #MaharawalRatanSingh

Also, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in lead roles. Deepika plays the role of wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh will be portraying character of Allaudin Khilji.

The movie helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the magnum opus is slated to release on December 1, 2017. There is a lot of controversy surrounding the movie, as many fringe and Rajput groups are protesting its release.