Padman’s Superhero Poster: Akshay Kumar brings out superhero from the commoner

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film of 2018, Padman’s superhero poster is finally out and we must say that Akshay himself brings out a superhero from the commoner. Akshay seems to be experimenting with his characters a lot as he has constantly been giving many social dramas which directly connect to the actual issue of the Indian society.

Apparently, as Akshay promised, he shared this superhero poster on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Super hero hai yeh pagla, aa raha hai 26th January, 2018 ko : #PadMan!”

Well, this caption, itself shows that how a common man can become a superhero for other people by doing good things for others. In this poster, we can see Padman Akshay in a villager avatar. He is seen wearing white kurta and pyjama and indicating a victory pose surrounded with sanitary pad’s raw material.

Padman is reportedly on Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose revolutionary drive to provide cheap and hygienic sanitary napkins for the women of his village has been revered. Thus, we can see how Akshay is bringing an important issue of women which they have to deal with every time.

Padman also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor as the female lead actresses of the film. Padman is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Gauri Shinde, Anil Naidu, Prashant Shah, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N. Kapoor. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 26, 2017, on the occasion of Republic Day of India.