Padman Trailer: Akshay Kumar gives his best, as usual funny and effective as a sanitary superhero
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Padman’ trailer is out on Friday morning. A film mark a Twinkle Khanna as a Producer in Bollywood also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.
The trailer begins with a voice over of Amitabh Bachchan who calls Padman India’s answer to the super heroes of the US. Akshay Kumar trying to explaining importance of Hygiene. He do his best as usual funny, and effective. Radhika Apte plays a Akshay’s wife role and she stunned in a simple and charming look and Sonam Kapoor supportive character is quite refreshing.
Akshay Kumar shared a Padman trailer along with captioned, “Presenting the much awaited #PadManTrailer, this one’s for the mad ones, the ones who are crazy enough to change the world http://bit.ly/PadManTrailer
@PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki”
Presenting the much awaited #PadManTrailer, this one’s for the mad ones, the ones who are crazy enough to change the world https://t.co/o2NiC2q1SU@PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 15, 2017
The actor also announced today the trailer launch with a poster along with captioned, “And it’s on the way! #PadManTrailer out today at 11:00 am. @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki (sic).”
Presenting brand new poster of #Padman & watch #PadManTrailer on @SonyPicsIndia on YouTube 26 JANUARY 2018 Release pic.twitter.com/UodHK8DLql
— Alfaz Vahora (@alfaz_vahora) December 15, 2017
Akshay Kumar portrays the real-life social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor who risked everything, including his own reputation, to introduce low-cost and easily accessible sanitary napkins to poor women in India and around the world.
In an interview with leading daily Akshay said, “If you change nothing, nothing will change. It’s not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back. I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more about the topic while making this film than ever before. I do not mind who I offend or whose stomach I turn by being bold, this is not the Stone Age; menstruating is natural.”
Padman is written and directed by R. Balki and it is slated to release on January 26, 2018.