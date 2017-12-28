PadMan song Aaj Se Teri making: Akshay Kumar tells how to keep your wife happy
‘PadMan’s first song “Aaj Se Teri“, is the one that we started loving it since it was launched. It’s simplicity in it’s lyrics and the melody is winning the heart. And now, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte starrer have released the making of the song. The song is shot in Maheshwar, a 300-year-old city.
In the making, Akshay Kumar says since ‘PadMan’ is not a story of an ordinary man, even the romance in the song is more about his personality and his inside innovator. He tells how ‘PadMan’ tries to provide his wife the comfort and happiness and also suggests other men to keep their wives happy. In the video we can also see Akshay as a prankster which he is, making everyone on the sets burst into bouts of laughter. But the main attraction is the innovative ways ‘PadMan’ uses to help his wife from using a toy as a machine to help her in cutting onions to setting a wooden chair in a cycle to make it comfortable for her (Radhika Apte) to sit behind him. Besides Akshay, Radhika also impresses with the way the song has been written and shot.
Watch the Aaj Se Teri making below:
‘PadMan’ is based on AR Muruganantham’s life, a man who struggled in order to introduce the concept of sanitary pads to women in the villages at cheaper cost. The film is directed by R Balki, will release on January 26.