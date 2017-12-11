PadMan poster: Akshay Kumar explains how a sanitary napkin can give two months extra life for woman
As the film nears its release date, the makers of the upcoming film ‘PadMan‘ are promoting the movie actively. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of ‘PadMan‘, where Akki is seen donning a formal look and is holding a sanitary napkin in his hand and is standing against the backdrop of New York City and it looks like he is presenting something at a conference. The poster is innovation and sends a strong message. The poster also has a tagline which reads, “Superhero hai yeh pagla!”
The film is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man whose initiative was to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India to help not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life. ‘PadMan’ is Twinkle Khanna’s first film as a producer under the banner of Mrs Funnybones productions.The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles. Check out the new poster below:
#PadManTalks : This pad giving woman two months extra life. Find out how… #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18 @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/JL53GtAMUN
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 11, 2017
The movie is based on a chapter from her book ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. Directed by R. Balki, the film has been scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.