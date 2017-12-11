Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / PadMan poster: Akshay Kumar explains how a sanitary napkin can give two months extra life for woman

PadMan poster: Akshay Kumar explains how a sanitary napkin can give two months extra life for woman

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 11, 2017 02:52 pm
As the film nears its release date, the makers of the upcoming film ‘PadMan‘ are promoting the movie actively. Recently, Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of ‘PadMan‘, where Akki is seen donning a formal look and is holding a sanitary napkin in his hand and is standing against the backdrop of New York City and it looks like he is presenting something at a conference. The poster is innovation and sends a strong message. The poster also has a tagline which reads, “Superhero hai yeh pagla!”

The film is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man whose initiative was to invent low-cost sanitary pad making machines in rural India to help not only his wife but other women in his village to lead a hygienic life. ‘PadMan’ is Twinkle Khanna’s first film as a producer under the banner of Mrs Funnybones productions.The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles. Check out the new poster below:

The movie is based on a chapter from her book ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’. Directed by R. Balki, the film has been scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.

