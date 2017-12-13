Padman new poster: Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife Radhika Apte enquires about trailer!
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar shared a new poster of his upcoming film ‘Padman’. The film features Akshay Kumar and his on-screen wife Radhika Apte. Both are donning a simple village look and smile for the poster.
The fans are eagerly waiting for the Padman trailer launch and here Akshay has given a photo caption with his onscreen wife also asking about the trailer.
Akshay captioned the poster stating, “My wife also asking when trailer coming?
#PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18.
@PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #Rbalki”
Padman is written and directed by R. Balki (Cheeni Kum, Paa), Akshay Kumar portrays the real-life social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor who risked everything, including his own reputation, to introduce low-cost and easily accessible sanitary napkins to poor women in India and around the world.
Earlier, in an interview with a leading daily, when Akshay was asked about starring in a movie which delves with the topic of menstruation, the actor stated, “If you change nothing, nothing will change. It’s not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back. I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more about the topic while making this film than ever before. I do not mind who I offend or whose stomach I turn by being bold, this is not the Stone Age; menstruating is natural.”
The movie, produced by Twinkle Khanna’s Mrs. Funnybones Productions also stars Sonam Kapoor. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2018.