PadMan new poster: Akshay Kumar has million tales to tell
New Delhi: Bollywood heavyweight Akshay Kumar is all set to educate the masses on menstruation in his latest outing, ‘PadMan’.
The promotional game of the movie has been quite innovative. With quirky posters and promotional videos, ‘PadMan’ has caught the attention of the masses. The filmmakers have now come up with one more unique poster, in which the Khiladi Kumar can be seen with cotton in his hand. Akshay also took to Twitter to share the poster and captioned it as, “What it takes to be #PadMan! Get to know this Republic Day, 26.01.18.”
What it takes to be #PadMan! Get to know this Republic Day, 26.01.18
And today don’t forget to catch me with the real Pad Man, @murugaofficial LIVE on my Facebook page at 12 noon IIT Bombay’s Mood Indigo!@PadManTheFilm @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/ekVbMRNVwS
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 22, 2017
On the poster, there are many words written on it like Fighter, Genius, Innovation, Unreal Man, No Shame, Real Problem and Passion.
While talking about the movie, Twinkle Khanna, producer of the movie, recently revealed that Akshay Kumar was not the first choice to play Arunachalam Muruganantham in the film. The former actress noted that she had some names in her mind but later realised that Akshay would be perfect for the role.
She said, “The thing is if we had somebody who the Indian public idolises and men look up to and he who could wear a sanitary pad, I think it is Akshay. What Balki has made Akshay do, and of course Akshay is very talented, I don’t think anyone could have played it better than him.”
Helmed by R Balki, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The flick is slated to release on January 26.