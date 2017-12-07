Padman motion poster: Akshay Kumar struggles to pronounce ‘Pad’, Sonam Kapoor corrects him; see how
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar shared a motion poster of his upcoming films ‘Padman’ on social media on Thursday morning. Padman is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay plays a lead role in the film. Arunachalam provides affordable sanitary pads to the women in his village and around as they face a lots of difficulties.
Akshay Kumar captioned the motion poster: “P-A-D + M-A-N = PAD MAN, It’s that simple 🙂 Coming to you, this Republic Day, 26.01.18”
P-A-D + M-A-N = PAD MAN
It’s that simple 🙂 Coming to you, this Republic Day, 26.01.18@PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki #PadMan pic.twitter.com/LSZ6jmb8OA
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 7, 2017
Radhika Apte plays Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film and Sonam Kapoor supports Akshay to complete his dream. In the motion poster of Padman, Akki struggles to pronounce the ‘Pad’ and says ‘Padh’, and it’s corrected by Sonam Kapoor.
The film produced by Twinkle Khanna and helmed by R. Balki and is slated to hit theatres on January 26, 2018.