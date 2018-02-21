Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan released a little over a week ago and has been doing rather well at the box office since then. Directed by R. Balki and also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte the film was well received by the multiplex going audience and took off on a good note. However, despite this, Pad Man that managed to rake in Rs. 62.87 cr. by the end of its first week will find it hard pressed to enter the Rs. 100 crore club.

Though Akshay Kumar has over the recent past turned out to be a rather bankable actor with almost all of his recent releases crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark, with PadMan the actor might not manage to accomplish this feat. One of the major reasons behind the business of the film falling short of the Rs. 100 cr mark is the fact that though the film worked with the multiplex going audience in metros, single screens in mass dominated sectors recorded a low turnout owing to the rather off beat topic.

Apart from this another factor that has greatly affected the overall collections of PadMan is the previous release Padmaavat that has continued to hold strong in quite a few territories. In fact, the business of Padmaavat saw growth in its second week with territories wherein the film did not feature any screening opening up with the protests surrounding the film dying down. Coupled with this, the recent release Aiyaary too ate into the business of Pad Man essentially limiting the film’s box office collections.

However, despite all of this, going by advance estimates and current market trends PadMan that has managed to retain its hold over the audience is expected to close business at Rs. 75-80 cr.