Padman Aaj Se Teri song out: Watch Akshay Kumar showering innovative love on Radhika Apte

Mumbai: The makers of Padman have released the first song ‘Aaj Se Teri’ today and its shows Akshay showering love on his on-screen wife Radhika Apte in a soulful track.

Akshay shared a song on social media along with the caption, Witness a superhero’s innovative love! Here’s the first song from @PadManTheFilm #AajSeTeri . Link in bio

@radhikaofficial @sonamkapoor @twinklerkhanna @sonypicturesin @kriarj #RBalki #26Jan2018

The romantic song ‘Aaj Se Teri’ is sung by Arijit Singh and music given by Amit Trivedi.

Watch Aaj Se Teri song here:

Also, a poster of the song was revealed today morning saying that, “Marriage is finding innovative ways and not just words to say I love you! #AajSeTeri song out today at 1:30 pm.”

The trailer of Padman shows Akshay Kumar trying to explaining importance of hygiene. He does this in his usual funny, and effective manner.

Akshay Kumar portrays the real-life social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor who risked everything, including his own reputation, to introduce low-cost and easily accessible sanitary napkins to poor women in India and around the world.

Padman is slated to hit theatres on Republic Day, 2018.