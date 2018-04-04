Padma-wait Ends! Deepika Padukone to soon feature in Dharma film, confirms Karan Johar

Deepika Padukone is featuring in an advertisement film directed by Bollywood director Karan Johar. Director of the film Student of the Year 2, Punit Malhotra has posted pictures of the sets on social media.

“Launched a new director at @dharma2pointo today… our very own @karanjohar!!! Thank you @deepikapadukone for a super fun shoot!” Tweeted the director Punit Malhotra.

Karan Johar also posted a selfie with actress and the director from the sets of his feature advertisement film. In tweet, Karan Johar even confirmed that Deepika Padukone will soon be coming on the popular Bollywood chat show Koffee with Karan.

“@karanjohar is there a chance of seeing deepika in dharma’s next?#koffeewithkaran” Tweeted a fan. To which he replied on the social media, “yea very soon!!!” .

The director also confirmed that Padukone will very soon also become a part of Dharma Productions upcoming film. Karan Johar commented on Deepika Padukone saying that actress is Bollywood’s favourite daughter-in-law. Johar said that on his radio show.

Lately the actress has been caught up with her shoots for advertisements. It has also been rumoured that Deepika Padukone will be getting married with her Padmavaat co-star Ranveer Singh. The wedding will be done with only closed ones around says the source, as reported by Pinkvilla, “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow.”