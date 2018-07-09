Padma Lakshmi’s ‘HOT’ bikini picture is not meant for the faint of heart

TV host and supermodel, Padma Lakshmi is a well-known personality in the food arena. On the occasion of national bikini day, the mother 47-year-old took to Instagram with a stunning two piece picture rocking a glistening toned body. Padma is seen in a snake print bikini at Kentucky where she is filming for a culinary competition show. Though the sweltering shot was originally taken back in June, the always-stunning Padma looked totally relaxed in her swimwear.

She captioned the picture as, “🌈🌈🌈 #nationalbikiniday#topchef #tbt”.

Earlier she had also shared her love for Pizza while relaxing in a bathtub. She posed with slices of pizza in a bathtub while naked. She has time and again posed nude for the camera with the only belief that says, “We’re all born naked and the rest is the drag.”