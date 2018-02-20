‘Oye Hichki’: Rani Mukerji addresses societal discrimination in new song, watch now
Mumbai: The makers of Hichki have released the first song of ‘Oye Hichki’ starring Rani Mukerji on Tuesday. The song is composed by Jasleen Royal and sung by renowned singer Harshdeep Kaur. The movie and song will address prevalent societal discriminations, such as preference for fair skin, partiality towards people with disabilities, females not having the right to make certain choices among others.
Yash Raj Films shared a video on their Twitter page along with caption, “यह पानी से जाने वाली हिचकी नहीं है, समझ से जायेगी 😊 #OyeHichki SONG OUT NOW.”
यह पानी से जाने वाली हिचकी नहीं है, समझ से जायेगी 😊 #OyeHichki SONG OUT NOW.#RaniMukerji | @HichkiTheFilm | @yrfmusic | @jasleenroyal | @HarshdeepKaur | @VMVMVMVMVM | @sidpmalhotra pic.twitter.com/NJSgDAwjCZ
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 20, 2018
Singer Jasleen Royal, who recently shot to fame with her song ‘Din Shagna’ from Phillauri, has also composed songs for movies such as ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Shivaay’ and ‘Haram Khor’.
Talking further about the song, Jasleen shares, “In this song ‘Oye Hichki’ we have used utensils, tubs, spoons because that’s the sonic space of the film for that particular sequence. The album is the entire journey of Naina (rani) in the film and exploring the world of hichki was a lot of fun. It was challenging and interesting to compose the music for the entire film with the producer Maneesh Sharma being extremely patient. Singer Harshdeep Kaur has also done full justice to the song.”
The film depicts life of a common girl who has a nervous system disorder called, Tourette Syndrome that forces people who are suffering from it to make repetitive movements or sounds, involuntarily.
The film is slated to hit theatres on March 23, 2018.