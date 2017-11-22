Out Now: Title Track of Tera Intezaar starring Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan; check it out
Mumbai: The makers of Tera Intezaar have released the title track of Sunny Leone- Arbaaz Khan starrer on Tuesday, and it is a treat for all your senses.
Tera Intezaar trailer and other songs have become the talk of the town because of Sunny and Arbaaz’s chemistry in the film. The song is beautifully shot in scenic locations across Mauritius.
The song sung by Shreya Ghoshal has been composed by Raj Ashoo and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Directed by Rajeev Walia, the film is scheduled to release on 1st December, 2017.
Watch song here:
