Our industry didn’t acknowledge success of ‘Inside Edge’: Vivek Oberoi

An International Emmy Awards nomination for “Inside Edge” will definitely be a “game changer” and make the Indian industry sit up and take notice of the series whose success they had refused to acknowledge, says actor Vivek Oberoi. The cricket-themed series “Inside Edge” is Amazon’s only representation in the International Emmy Awards nomination list as it has landed a spot in the best drama category.

Asked if he feels the nomination will be a game-changer, Vivek said, “Most definitely! When we did season 1, we were trailblazers and faced a lot of people within our industry who refused to acknowledge the success of the show and did not take us seriously despite the love we got from the fans. But now, this Emmy nomination has changed that.”

Vivek labels the nomination as an “acknowledgement of our arrival on the global stage.”

The show is based on a fictional T20 cricket team. It involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. “Our entire ‘Inside Edge’ family is so excited! For all those who doubted whether India could create content of international standard, this is our answer,” said Vivek, who plays Vikrant Dhawan, owner of one of the world’s leading sports management companies, in the show.

Now, the “Company” star is motivated to work more in the digital space, even as he is geared up for Season 2 of “Inside Edge”, for which he is shooting in Georgia. “Something big and exciting is on the cards, we will announce it soon. It’s the right time to go global,” he added, lauding the growth of the digital platforms.