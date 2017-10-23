Ouch! Rajkummar Rao breaks his leg because of Farah Khan; Read full details

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has fractured his left leg on the set of reality TV show “Lip Sing Battle”. On Instagram, Rajkummar posted a photograph in which his leg is plastered, while he poses with the show’s host Farah Khan.

“Everyone was asking me to break a leg, specially Farah Khan, and see I’ve literally done that. Two fractures, one surgery, but not that bad. Got to learn some amazing dance moves. Thank you team ‘Lip Sing Battle’ and my apologies Kriti Sanon, couldn’t shoot today. Apologies everyone couldn’t finish it today, but very soon hopefully,” he wrote.

The actor was to shoot the episode with his “Bareilly Ki Barfi” co-star. On Twitter, he wrote: “Yes, I broke a leg. Thank you Farah Khan, Patralekha for being the best support system and sorry Kriti Sanon and team, couldn’t finish the show.”