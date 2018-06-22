Ouch! Kajol slips and falls at an event; incident captured on camera; watch video

Accidents happen without a warning, and at times things can go awry or even embarrassing. In a similar incident, Bollywood actress Kajol slipped and fell at an event. The video below that has captured her fall will make you worry for her. The Dilwale star, is seen walking normally in the video when suddenly she loses her balance and succumbs to a fall.

On the work front, Kajol has recently been promoting ‘Incredibles 2’ which has her voice for Elastigirl’s character. The movie is set to release in theatres across India today.

The actress spoke to IANS in a recent interview on the movie stating, “I would love to do a Hollywood film. There is no particular genre in mind, and it depends whether the script appeals to me or not. I would ask the same questions that I would ask for a Hindi film before picking the project. They (Yug and Nysa) were the most excited ones especially when I told them that we will be the first ones to watch the film. It was like a big thing. The popularity of superheroes has increased over time owing to the fact that it is digital age. There is so much flow of information. Everybody has access to the entire international fraternity which they didn’t have earlier. Therefore, they are more familiar with language, the way people are and all these Hollywood films don’t feel alien as they used to.”

We do hope Kajol is free from any serious injuries after the fall. Watch this space for more news from the entertainment arena.