Oscars: Norway chooses Adil Hussain’s ‘What will people say’ for ‘Foreign language film’

Mumbai: Norway officially chose Bollywood actor Adil Hussain starrer ‘What will people say’ to be submitted at the 91st Oscars under the ‘Foreign language film’ category. On Tuesday Adil Hussain tweeted about the film’s entry into the Oscars. He even congratulated the movie’s cast and crew after the announcement.

He wrote, “Our Film #WhatWillPeopleSay is just declared as the #Norwegian official entry into #Oscars 2019. #Norway @norwayinindia @NorwayUN @Dibang ???????? Biig Congratulations to @iramhaq @mehia @merfilm @EkavaliKhanna all cast and crew.”

The actor further said that he hopes the film gets “chosen to compete in the #ForeignFilm Category!”

“It’s not yet Nominated for #Oscars. It’s the official entry to Oscars from Norway! Now we hope that it will be one of the films to be chosen to compete in the #ForeignFilm Category!,” he tweeted.

The film tells the story of a 16-year-old Nisha, a Pakistani teenager living in Norway. Her life changes when she is instantly sent back to her extended family in Pakistan after her father, played by Adil Hussain, finds out about her boyfriend. The film has been helmed by Norwegian-Pakistani director Iram Haq. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Norway on a regular basis submits films under the said category since 1957.

Notably, till date, five Norwegian films have earned Oscar nominations. It includes ‘Nine Lives’ in 1957, ‘The Pathfinder’ in 1987, ‘The Other Side of Sunday’ in 1996, ‘Elling’ in 2001 and ‘Kon-Tiki’ in 2012. However, none of these films won an Oscar.