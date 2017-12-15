Oscars for Foreign Language Film: Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’ fails to make the cut

The Academy Awards has just announced the final contenders for Best Foreign Language Film and officially brought an end to India’s run at the Oscars 2018. And shockingly the final list does not feature India’s submission of Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’, released a few months ago. Interestingly, Angelina Jolie’s critically acclaimed film ‘First They Killed My ‘Father has not made the cut. Another possible Oscar contender, France’s BPM, was left off the list.

Meanwhile, nine films have advanced in the Academy Awards race, of them five will make it to the final list of the nominees that will be announced on January 23. The movies that have advanced are ‘A Fantastic Woman’ (Chile), ‘In the Fade from Germany’, ‘the Cannes Palme D’or winner The Square’, ‘On Body and Soul’ from Hungary, ‘Loveless’ from Russia, ‘The Wound’ from South Africa, ‘Foxtrot’ from Israel, ‘Felicite’ from Senegal and ‘The Insult’ from Lebanon.

To note, if ‘Newton’ received a nomination, the movie would have been India’s fourth nomination in the Oscars and first to be nominated since Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’. ‘Newton’, a satire and dark comedy set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy, was chosen from among 26 titles from different languages by a 14-member jury appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI).

The main awards ceremony will take place on March 4, 2018 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.