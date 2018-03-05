Oscars 2018: Read why Priyanka Chopra ditched the 90th Academy Awards

The 90th Academy Awards i.e. Oscars 2018 has finally ended and many Hollywood stars made their valuable presence at the most prestigious award night. However, an Indian actress but now a global star Priyanka Chopra was seen missing from Oscars 2018.

Yes, after making back to back two glamourous appearances at the red carpet of Oscars, PeeCee couldn’t make it for Oscar 2018. But there is a reason behind Priyanka’s absence. The Quantico actress shared her snap on her Instagram account and wrote, “I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can’t wait to know the winners #oscars2018 ”

Well, missing from Bollywood for quite a long time, Priyanka Chopra is now expected to make her powerful comeback with, Aitraaz’s sequel. Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for the third season of Quantico and we hope she wraps its shoot quickly and dazzle in the Hindi cinema once again.