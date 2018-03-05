Oscars 2018 pictures: How Allison Janney, Margot Robbie and others rocked the Red Carpet!

The 90th Oscars was held on Sunday in Los Angeles at Dolby theatre. It was like stars from universe had come down on Earth. The Academy award was full with glitter and glamour. Fans’ eyes were on the red carpet just to see their favourite star in beautiful and magnificent attire. Even the celebs didn’t disappoint and tried to look as much fashionable as they can at 2018 Oscars.

The red carpet event was dominated with black and white colour, but there was bit of red, blue, grey and silver. Allison Janney chose to wear a red hot Reem Acra gown. The statuesque star adorned her look with a diamond necklace, bangles and a glittering ring. She carried a perfectly matched crimson clutch with a sparkling buckle which was designed by Roger Vivier. Meanwhile, Allison Williams wore a nude Armani Prive couture gown with a long train paired with gorgeous chandelier earrings.

Margot Robbie looked nothing like a rookie as she arrived at the 2018 Oscars in a white Chanel gown and paired with jewellery and Roger Vivier heels. Fellow nominee Saoirse Ronan decided to step out in a Calvin Klein gown with Christian Louboutin heels, Cartier jewelry and Roger Vivier heels. But it was the 86-year-old actress Rita Moreno, who grabbed all eyeballs on the red carpet as she hit the 90th Oscar red carpet in the same dress she wore when picking up her best supporting actress award for her role as Anita in ‘West side story’ in 1962.- Inputs from PTI

See Oscars 2018 Red Carpet pics